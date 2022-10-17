| Need For Depts To Come Together On Adolescent Issues Telangana Cs

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:26 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

(File Photo) Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked officials to set up a State-level committee for adolescents for better convergence.

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to provide opportunities for meaningful engagement of adolescents, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar asked officials to set up a State-level committee for adolescents for better convergence.

Taking part in a workshop organized by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and UNICEF here on Monday, the Chief Secretary emphasized on the need for all departments to come together on issues of adolescents.

Participants from key line departments and CSOs deliberated upon the issues impacting adolescents and possible solutions for a cohesive programmatic response. Participants of the workshop felt that despite the progress made over the years, issues such as anemia among adolescent girls and child marriage required more intensive efforts. Alongside services, interventions for behavior change would be prioritized by the State to address these issues.

Principal Secretary (Health & Family Welfare), Secretary (Education), Secretary (Women & Child Development) and Commissioner (Health & Family Welfare) shared their reflections on ongoing government programmes. Telangana is host to about nine million adolescents which accounts for nearly 19 percent of the total population of the State. An IEC package on adolescents empowerment was also released on this occasion.