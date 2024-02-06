TISS Hyderabad: SPPG invites applications for MA/PG Dipoma in Cities and Governance

| Tiss Hyderabad Sppg Invites Application For Ma Pg Dipoma In Cities And Governance

6 February 2024

Hyderabad: The School of Public Policy and Governance (SPPG) at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) Hyderabad has issued admission notification to MA and Post Graduate Diploma programs in Cities and Governance programs.

The programs available include MA (full-time – 2 years), PGD (full-time – 1 year), and PGD (part-time – 2 years), with a total intake of 40 seats.

According to SPPG, students enrolled in these diploma courses will benefit from a state-of-the-art curriculum and innovative pedagogy, including internship-based capstone projects.

For more information on program details, interested students can visit the TISS official website and navigate to the ‘Teaching Programmes’ tab.