UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham welcomes Hyderabad’s Sudha Reddy on board

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 01:44 PM

Hyderabad: Sudha Reddy, founder and Chairperson of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, signed a strategic partnership with UNICEF India to promote adolescent empowerment.

She was officially on-boarded as a partner over a private interaction and breakfast meeting with UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador, David Beckham. Following the meeting, she attended a high-level round table discussion, attended by several distinguished guests, chaired by David Beckham.

Reflecting on her commitment to the UNICEF partnership, Sudha Reddy said, “Partnering with UNICEF motivates me and aligns with my vision to support marginalized children. Working with UNICEF’s professional and technical team in India is instrumental in realising my vision. UNICEF’s credibility and trust, proven over several impactful decades worldwide, make the team a perfect ally in my mission.”

As a new member of UNICEF’s International Council, over the next two-year partnership, Sudha’s contribution will support empowerment of vulnerable adolescents aged 14-19 focusing on issues of child protection and employability, in UNICEF’s ongoing work with the government, communities, and civil society.