UNICEF state representative visits Anganwadi centres in Mancherial

Mancherial: District Welfare Officer K Chinnaiah said that efforts were being made to provide nutritional supplements to children aged below 5, pregnant women and new mothers through Anganwadi centres. He along with UNICEF state representative V Shivalkar Reddy visited various centres in Chennur and Luxetti Integrated Tribal Development Projects on Wednesday.
Chinnaiah stated that steps were being taken to efficient implementation of schemes of both State and union governments. He noted that apart from nutritional supplement, health and weight of pregnant women were being tracked. He added that tips and suggestions were being given to staffers to ensure the health of children and women at regular intervals.
Harini Neelesh of UNICEF, CDPOs Vijayalaxmi, M Reshma, Poshan Abhiyan DC Rajitha and many other officials were present.