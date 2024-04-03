Career helpline for govt school students

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 3 April 2024, 10:18 PM

Aims to provide information on career options

Hyderabad: In a move aimed at empowering government school students with authentic information related to various career options, streams to choose from, and entrance exams to appear, a group of professional career counselling experts will now be just a call away. Taking a step towards democratising the concept of career guidance, the School Education Department has rolled out a career guidance helpline for students of the government schools in the State.

The helpline is aimed at aiding students, particularly those studying in Class X and XII in rural areas to make informed decisions about their career. Called as Samagra Shiksha career guidance helpline 1800 425 2428, students can seek information such as different career options based on their area of interest, courses available after Class X and XII, entrance examinations, admission notifications, and counselling process, avenues for free education, scholarships, hostels, higher educational institutions and universities, etc for free of cost.

Keeping in view of students from rural areas, the information has been made available for students in Telugu and English.

In partnership with UNICEF and Nirman

The helpline launched in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India and Nirman Organisation is for students of Class IX to XII studying in government, local body, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society schools and Telangana State Model Schools. The helpline will be operational from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.