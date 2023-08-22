Neelkanth Mishra named part-time Chairperson of UIDAI

Mishra is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. J. Satyanarayana served as the part-time chairperson of UIDAI, with his tenure spanning from July 12, 2016, to April 15, 2019.

By ANI Published Date - 12:25 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Neelkanth Mishra, Chief Economist, Axis Bank and Head of Global Research, Axis Capital as part-time Chairperson of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The government has also appointed Mausam, Associate Professor, Computer Science Department, IIT Delhi and Â Nilesh Shah, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited as part-time Members of the Unique Identification Authority of India.

“The Chairperson and the Members appointed shall hold office for a term of three years or up to the age of sixty-five years whichever is earlier, from the date on which they assume office,” a notification of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said.

Prior to his tenure at Axis Bank, Mishra’s career spanned two decades at Zurich-based Credit Suisse.

During this period, he held various roles including co-head of APAC Strategy, India Equity Strategy Head and Head of Research, in India.

Mishra is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur. J. Satyanarayana served as the part-time chairperson of UIDAI, with his tenure spanning from July 12, 2016, to April 15, 2019.