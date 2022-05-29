| Netizens Criticise Centre Over Its Caution On Usage Of Aadhaar

Netizens criticise Centre over its caution on usage of Aadhaar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:01 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Hyderabad: The Internet is raging over the government’s new advisory on Aadhaar. In a notification, issued on May 27, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a new warning to people to not share the photocopy of their Aadhaar card with any organisations as it can be misused.

“Do not share a photocopy of your Aadhaar with any organizations because it can be misused. Alternatively, please use a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar number,” said the press release from The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The organisations which have obtained a user license from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) can use Aadhaar for establishing the identity of a person. Private entities like hotels or film halls are not entitled to keep copies of Aadhaar cards, according to the press release.

The masked Aadhaar can be downloaded from UIDAI official website.

However, social media users argue that it is too late for the government to issue such a warning now, as most people in the country have shared their Aadhaars, relying on the government’s assurance, despite activists’ warnings about its potential misuse.

“After forcing everyone to distribute #aadhar photocopies liberally and compulsorily- govt wakes up to danger! See the havoc you caused by REFUSING to listen!” tweeted a user.

After forcing everyone to distribute #aadhar photocopies liberally and compulsorily- govt wakes up to danger! Techie billionaires don’t have all knowledge ⁦@NandanNilekani⁩ See the havoc you caused by REFUSING to listen! pic.twitter.com/D63BQG3K3h — Sucheta Dalal (@suchetadalal) May 29, 2022

“Govt agencies made Aadhar mandatory for years. Now they expect common people to argue about some govt notification & risk losing essential services,” tweeted AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

Govt agencies made Aadhar mandatory for years. Now they expect common people to argue about some govt notification & risk losing essential services. Not to forget Aadhaar has been used by mobs to harass & kill. In Dewas MP a Muslim vendor was thrashed for not having Aadhar 1/2 https://t.co/F04xGZXcfs pic.twitter.com/Z808XGzGmw — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 29, 2022

Now!!!????

Half of the India has my Aadhar by now. Plus what about the telecom companies and others that refuse to take any other ID. https://t.co/YcmQobLoz2 — Bhasker (@BhaskerTripathi) May 29, 2022

How many of you have shared your Aadhar Card because the govt assured you that it is safe? Now the govt itself tells you it is not safe and can be misused. After ensuring that everyone’s Aadhar is in some public domain, govt wakes up!! It’s sinister, if it’s not stupid! pic.twitter.com/AIwArOjT39 — Gurdeep Singh Sappal (@gurdeepsappal) May 29, 2022

Ridiculous bunch of halfwits forced us to show Aadhar everywhere, give photocopies everywhere and now this? No hope with this govt- there never was! pic.twitter.com/g0XZbKd8d7 — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) May 29, 2022

Advisory withdrawn

Following the criticism on the internet, UIDAI has issued another press release on Sunday, withdrawing the advisory from the previous press release with immediate effect. The press release was issued at around 2.30 pm.

“Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers. In view of possibility of misinterpretation the press release issued earlier stands withdrawn with immediate effect (sic),” tweeted the official handle of UIDAI.

#Aadhaar holders are advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

In view of possibility of misinterpretation the press release issued earlier stands withdrawn with immediate effect.https://t.co/ChmbVs8EjJ@GoI_MeitY @PIB_India — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 29, 2022

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .