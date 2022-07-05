NEET UG aspirants demand postponement of test

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 to be held on July 17, several aspirants are demanding the Central government to postpone the test.

Taking to Twitter, aspirants wanted the test to be postponed at least by 40 days since there was very little time in between the NEET UG and other tests, especially the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 which will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20. Aspirants from across the country who want to appear for both the exams say they are finding it difficult to prepare for both the exams. Similarly, in Telangana, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for the AM stream is on July 14 and 15.

Apart from this, many have pointed out that they need a breather to prepare for the NEET UG which comes barely a month after their CBSE Class XII Board exams concluded on June 13.

Stating that unlike JEE Main which is held twice a year, aspirants said NEET UG is conducted once a year and they wanted time for their preparation.

In order to get the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, students tagged Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office in their tweets.

#PMOHelpNeetUgAspirant

The pressure and anxiety are killing us. Please postpone neet 2022 for 40-50 days. The thought of giving exam without well prepared is creating depression 😔. Please postpone neet ug 2022. #postponeneetug2022 @PMOIndia @DG_NTA@dpradhanbjp @narendramodi — Akshaya (@Akshaya53061882) July 5, 2022

Please Postpone NEET(UG)2022

It’s already clashing with many other [UG] exams, Also these exams happen once a year, so please just postpone there is nothing to lose.#PMOHelpNEETUGAspirants#MODIJIextendNEETUG#MODIJIAwasNahiDoor — Fathima Aaliyah (@FathimaAaliyah1) July 5, 2022