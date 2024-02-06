| Ts Eapcet 24 To Be Conducted Between May 9 And 14

TS EAPCET 24 to be conducted between May 9 and 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 04:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy and Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET), which was formerly known as TS EAMCET, for 2024 will be conducted between May 9 and May 12, 2024 (Thursday to Sunday), according to the notification released by Dr B Dean Kumar, Professor and Head of Civil Engineering, JNTUH and Convenor, TS EAPCET-2024 on Tuesday.

The TS EAPCET-2024 examinations will be notified on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 and the process of submission of online applications will start from Monday, February 26, 2024. The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is Saturday, April 6, 2024 while the examination dates are between May 9 and 12, 2024.

The entire schedule for TS EAPCET was finalized on Tuesday during the first CET committee meeting of TS EAPCET-2024 in which senior officials from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) and Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) were present.

The syllabus for TS EAPCET-2024 will be 100 percent of first year and second year intermediate syllabus, the notification added.