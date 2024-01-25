Telangana: TS Common Entrance Tests’ dates announced

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: The dates for conduct of Computer Based Tests of TS Common Entrance Tests for the academic year 2023-25 were announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

The nomenclature of TS EAMCET has been changed to TS EAPCET-2024 and the entrance would be held from May 9 to 11 (Engineering) and May 12 and 13 (Agricultural and Pharmacy). TS ECET-2024 for lateral entry for Diploma Holders in Enginereing etc and BSc Holders will be held on May 6.

The TS EdCET for B.Ed course would be on May 23 and TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET on June 3. The TS ICET for MBA and MCA courses would be conducted on June 4 and 5, TS PGECET for MTech and MPharm courses from June 6 to 8. The TS PECET for BPEd and UGD PEd would be from June 10 to 13.