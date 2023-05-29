Neglected Kakatiya temple tank cries for attention

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 05:38 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Hanamkonda: A rare Kakatiya temple tank (stepwell) located at Pedda Kodepaka village of Shayampet mandal in the district is in a state of neglect. The temple tank, which measures 50 ft in length, 30 ft in width, and 30 ft in depth, was constructed using meticulously carved granite stones. Its stepped entrance, adorned with exquisite door frames, presents a sight to behold, even in its current displaced condition.

The temple tank houses a beautiful shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. What sets it apart is the presence of a balcony encircling the tank, allowing devotees to leisurely circumnavigate the holy site and receive a comfortable darshan of Ganesha. The significance of this architectural wonder lies in its reflection of the distinctive Kakatiya style prevalent during the reign of Kakatiya Ganapati Deva in the 13th century CE. The Trikuta temple, the collapsed Mandapa, and the dilapidated temple tank stand as exemplary embodiments of this bygone era’s architectural prowess.

However, urgent restoration efforts are required to safeguard this precious heritage. Fallen temple stones, scattered in the vicinity, hold the potential for reclaiming the temple tank’s former glory. Restoration not only promises preservation but also opens doors to transforming this site into a thriving tourist attraction. Dr E Sivanagireddy, an archaeologist and the CEO of Pleach India Foundation, who inspected the site on Monday, called upon the government to take immediate measures to protect this rare stepwell, recognising its historical and cultural value.

The government should take immediate steps to restore this Kakatiya temple tank as it would not only preserve a valuable piece of history, but also create a new tourist attraction for the district.