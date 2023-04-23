Volunteers conduct a special clean-up at Osmania University stepwell on Earth Day

A lot of students, civilians and nature enthusiasts joined the clean-up conducted by the volunteers from the Green Team Hyderabad.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 02:46 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: The Rainwater Project after the prestigious Bansilalpet stepwell restoration has taken up the responsibility of restoration of another two heritage stepwells at Osmania University, Secunderabad. In this regard, the volunteers from the Green Team Hyderabad collaborated with NSS OU unit, the Pink Circle Foundation and Penko Math to conduct a special interactive and awareness session followed by a clean-up on April 22 on the occasion of Earth Day.

A lot of students, civilians and nature enthusiasts joined the event. Sahithi Anamraju, Kunal Raj Leo, Arjun Iyer and Meena Ravindran are some of the active volunteers.

“This is the 5th clean up event happening at this stepwell and almost 70 per cent of the debris was taken out from around the well. The major challenge is to stop people from littering again and spreading awareness. This is what we intend to do by initiating such events,” says Akhilan Michael, member of the Green Team Hyderabad.

Anjaneyulu, Incharge AMOH GHMC Rajendranagar paid a visit. The volunteers also recieved support from Shaik Meera CIO HMDA to help in taking out the trash/waste taken out and piled up by the volunteers.

The major part of restoration and civil work is undertaken by the Rainwater Project and the work has already begun in one of the two wells at OU.