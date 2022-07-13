Nepali gang escapes after burglary in bizman’s house in Kukatpally

Published Date - 11:33 AM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: A Nepali gang struck at the house of a businessman at Kukatpally and decamped with cash, gold and silver ornaments on Tuesday night.

The house owner Damodar Rao had appointed a Nepali couple seven months ago. The couple stayed in the servant quarters in the house.

On Tuesday around 8 pm, Damodar along with his family went to attend a function and returned around 11 pm to find the couple missing and cupboards ransacked.

According to the police, four days ago, one more person had joined the couple and they introduced him to Damodar as their relative who had come to meet them.

“In the CCTV feed, they are seen moving from one bedroom to other. While leaving the house with property, they took away a WiFi router mistaking it to be the DVR,” said the police.

The police are checking CCTV cameras and found the offenders took an auto-rickshaw to Moosapet.

Three police teams were formed to track them.

