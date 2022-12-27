Physical Efficiency Test conducted for 70 pc police job aspirants so far: TSLPRB

07:39 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: About 54 per cent of the competing candidates who are vying for posts in the State’s police department have qualified in the ongoing Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Tuesday in a press release said. The qualification percentage of 54 percent is higher than the previous average of 52 per cent that was recorded in the previous recruitment test in 2018- 2019.

The second stage of filtration process in the ongoing recruitment ‘PET test’ is going on seamlessly since December 8 and at present the process is continuing in nine venues in the States including Hyderabad. It has been conducted successfully already in Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad.

“Nearly 70 per cent of the eligible candidates have been covered so far and the remaining will be done in another week,” said Chairman, TSLPRB, V V Srinivasa Rao.

The present Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) process is notified on the basis of the relevant government orders. In the long jump and shot-put (with 3 chances each) both as qualifying events only for men as well as women – wherein 83 per cent men and 80 per cent of women candidates are qualifying in long jump and 93 per cent men and 96 per cent women are qualifying in shot-put.

He further said that while availing the benefits of simplifications and improvements in the selection process, the board has been ensuring that the interests of all the candidates are safeguarded and qualifications is decided solely on the basis of the parameters notified as per relevant rules, regulations and government orders.

The TSLPRB has been promptly following up all court related matters and taking swift action in filing counter affidavits, appeals and complying with directions with the help of legal guidance.