Netizens fume over Karthik Aaryan’s casual attire while Navy officers give formal salute

When it comes to following the formal code of conduct at parades of the armed forces, even a celebrity will not get a free pass. And this was reminded to everyone when a clip of actor Karthik Aaryan at a Navy event went viral.

On August 14, NDTV shared a clip of the Bhool Bhulaiya star at a navy facility to celebrate Independence Day. The actor was spotted wearing a black tee and brown trousers which did not seem to sit well with army veterans.

Lt Gen Satish Dua, a Retired Army General took to Twitter to express his anguish. He started with the word ‘disrespectful’ and continued to explain his concern.

“The Indian Navy officers are giving a formal salute on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Karthik Aryan attired casually and a more casual salute is not befitting. We should not invite those who do not care to be befitting as the occasion demands,” he tweeted.

Agreeing with the veteran’s opinion, other users demanded an apology from the actor. “I m.surprised why Karthik Aaryan has not even apologized for his conduct even if unintentional (sic)” wrote one user.

Annoyed with the craze actors have, one angry user wrote, “Why aren’t these so called stars given basic instructions to follow, to at least appear in formal dress? Tides have changed, Indians don’t consider the majority of the film actors as stars or idols. That stupid time has gone. Hope armed forces start calling the actual gems of nation (sic).”

While some found fault with the actor, others asked why he was invited in the first place. “It’s like defence forces performing for them. They come, a parade and guard of honour is organised. Why is so much attention is given to them? Total fault of defence forces. They themselves like animals of zoo while inviting bollywood celebrities (sic).”