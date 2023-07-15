Woman Inspector admits crime in money changing case

Published Date - 05:42 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Visakhapatnam: City Reserve Inspector Swarnalatha has admitted her crime in the money changing case.

According to reports, she was said to have informed the police that she enacted the drama of currency exchange–Rs. 500 notes for Rs. 2000 notes, in the greed for money. Her craze for films was the reason for stooping to commit the crime, it is revealed.

Swarnalatha who was in remand, was under one day police custody during which she spilled the beans. She and her gang comprising two home guards and one broker, had come to know that there was big currency ready for exchange on a large scale and they cheated two navy officer who wanted Rs 500 currency in exchange for 2000 denomination currency for Rs. 90 lakh.