Netizens shower love on season 2 of ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’

By Mitu David
Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 9 November 22
Hyderabad: The most awaited season 2 of ‘Breathe’ starring Abhishek Bachchan has been released and fans are going gaga over how engaging this sequel is. While ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows’ season 1 has a huge fan-following of its own, the second season is equally being loved by the audience.

From introducing the sweet Sabharwal family to decoding the masked man’s evil plans, from Avinash suffering multiple personality disorder to him crossing boundaries to save his family, and from inspector Kabir joining the dots to unravel the secrets to explaining the Raavan connection behind the merciless murders, the unravelling of mysteries of season 1 has truly entertained us.

And now, with the release of season 2, netizens have a lot to say. Check out:

‘Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2’ is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi and Abhijeet Deshpande.

The much-awaited Amazon Original started streaming exclusively on Prime Video today (November 9) in India and 240 countries worldwide.

