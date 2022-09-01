Netizens take sarcastic dig at Pakistan’s Asif Ali for claiming he hits 100-150 sixes daily

| Netizens Take Sarcastic Dig At Pakistans Asif Ali For Claiming He Hits 100 150 Sixes Daily

Published Date - 11:56 AM, Thu - 1 September 22

Asif Ali - Pakistan

Hyderabad: India beat Pakistan by five wickets in their opening match of the Asia Cup held in Dubai. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya put on a good show with the bat to give India a memorable win.

On the other hand, Pakistani batter Asif Ali has become a victim of social media trolling for his remarks over his preparation for the match against India.

“I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 to 5 in the match,” said Asif Ali during an interview a few days before the high-voltage match. But, Asif failed to show any substance in the match as he faced 7 balls to score only 9 runs. He was caught at long off when he tried to clear the rope in the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Forget about sixes, the batsman couldn’t hit even a single four when the team needed him the most.

After losing the match to India, netizens started trolling the cricketer for his pre-match remarks.

“Six hitting power exhausted in the Nets…. #AsifAli ‘I’m hitting 100 -150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 -5 in the match,” wrote one user.

“Please Don’t Hit All the sixes in practice #asifali Bhai please save some sixes for Asia Cup matches,” wrote another user.

Here are a few other tweets:

#PakvsIndia

Don't forget to watch this run-making machine gun 🏏👊

Absolutely Yes ✔

Asif Ali 👌#asifalipic.twitter.com/B8exvJ3vvK — nisha (@teasersixer) August 28, 2022

Six hitting power exhausted in the Nets…. #AsifAli

'I'm hitting 100 -150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 -5 in the match'…. 😂@Rizzvi73 #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Yash Khurana (@yashkhurana_12) August 28, 2022

Please Don't Hitt All the sixes in practice #asifali Bhai please save some sixes for Asia Cup matches #ShadabKhan #Wellplayedteampakistan pic.twitter.com/Wk7AuQgf5f — Muhammad Akmal (@Muhamma97700287) August 29, 2022

Asif Ali used to hit 100 150 sixes a day just to score 9 (7) against India 🫡❤️ #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/vNakR79Hu7 — Subham. (@subhsays) August 28, 2022

घर की छत पे खेलता होगा। — abhishek Mahajan 🇮🇳🇮🇳 🚩🚩 (@abhishek9531) August 28, 2022