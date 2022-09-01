Netizens take sarcastic dig at Pakistan’s Asif Ali for claiming he hits 100-150 sixes daily

Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 11:56 AM, Thu - 1 September 22
Hyderabad: India beat Pakistan by five wickets in their opening match of the Asia Cup held in Dubai. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya put on a good show with the bat to give India a memorable win.

On the other hand, Pakistani batter Asif Ali has become a victim of social media trolling for his remarks over his preparation for the match against India.

“I usually hit 100-150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 to 5 in the match,” said Asif Ali during an interview a few days before the high-voltage match. But, Asif failed to show any substance in the match as he faced 7 balls to score only 9 runs. He was caught at long off when he tried to clear the rope in the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Forget about sixes, the batsman couldn’t hit even a single four when the team needed him the most.

After losing the match to India, netizens started trolling the cricketer for his pre-match remarks.

“Six hitting power exhausted in the Nets…. #AsifAli ‘I’m hitting 100 -150 sixes daily so that I can hit 4 -5 in the match,” wrote one user.

“Please Don’t Hit All the sixes in practice #asifali Bhai please save some sixes for Asia Cup matches,” wrote another user.

Here are a few other tweets:

