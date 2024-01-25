| Netizes Troll Assam Cm Himanta Biswa Sarma For His Body Double Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

Netizens troll Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for his ‘body double’ remarks on Rahul Gandhi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 08:02 PM

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma found himself in a tight spot when he made remarks about Rahul Gandhi having a body double during his ‘Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra’ , leading to widespread mockery.

Addressing media on Thursday in Assam, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rahul Gandh used body double during ‘Bharat Jodo Nayay Yatra’ in the state.

He further added that Rahul sits inside a separate room in the bus that can host 8 people and the person seated in the front seat was not the real Rahul but a body double.

His statement drew sharp reactions from people, particularly netizens.

As soon as he passed the comments, netizens started trolling the Assam CM for his laughable remarks on various social media platforms by trending hashtags ‘GetWellSoonHimanta’ and ‘BodyDouble’

“As per sources, Himanta is an ISI agent & body double of a Former Pakistani PM. Is this true?, wrote a user on X.

“Along with Rahul Gandhi’s body double, Himanta also sees a duplicate version of Constitution that says he is the CM of only Hindus of Assam, wrote another.

Check out a few funny reactions here:

While Himanta’s Body Double was doing press conference, The real Himanta was enjoying on the Beach. pic.twitter.com/cPyfEZ7QdT — ᴛʜᴇ ᴍᴏɴᴋ ᴡʜᴏ ꜱᴏʟᴅ ʜɪꜱ ꜰᴀᴋᴇᴇʀɪ (@puntinational) January 25, 2024

"Duplicate Rahul Gandhi is walking on the streets & real one is sitting inside the bus." ~CM Himanta Instead of taking him to a mental hospital, he was brought out of the mental hospital & made the CM.#GetWellSoonHimanta pic.twitter.com/IESBJxAF4S — ✎𝒜 πundhati🌵🍉🇵🇸 (@Polytikles) January 25, 2024

Himanta Biswa Sarma is not just the most Corrupt CM but he is mentally corrupt also. #GetWellSoonHimanta pic.twitter.com/JEevBWa8en — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) January 25, 2024