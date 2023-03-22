‘New challenges for Telangana government in Telugu new year’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: The ruling BRS will face new challenges and conspiracies including communal riots in the new Telugu almanac year of Shobhakrith, predicted Sharada Peetham pandit Bachampalli Santosh Kumar, during the State government’s “Panchanga Shravanam” organised at Ravindra Bharati here on Wednesday.

Santosh Kumar suggested that the State government as well as the police should remain cautious as there will be rapid changes in the State. He said all the pending bills will be cleared during the new year, while the judiciary will give important judgements in favour of the State government.

“Interesting events will happen in Telangana politics in the months of October, November and December this year. Communal riots will occur and social tensions will rise. Hence, the rulers as well as people should remain cautious,” he said.

The new year is expected to be good for agriculture and allied sectors as the State would be experiencing good rains, Santosh Kumar said. He added that Telangana will earn good revenue and need not obtain any fresh loans. He also predicted important changes in the education sector.

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy, Legislative Council Government Chief Whip T Bhanu Prasad and others were present.