Video of Minister questioning party workers on poll expenditure goes viral

Among all the places, I spent heavily in Pentlavelly and yet did not get votes as expected,” Krishna Rao is seen telling his supporters in the video attributed to Signal TV and shared on X on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 11:20 PM

File photo of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: A video of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s purported interaction with his supporters and party workers seeking an explanation from them over getting lesser votes despite spending heavily during the recent Assembly elections has gone viral on social media platforms.

Krishna Rao was elected from Kollapur constituency. While reviewing the votes secured in different places in the constituency, the Minister in the video is seen expressing dissatisfaction for securing lesser votes from Pentlavelly. “Despite BRS MPP in Chinnambavi mandal, 3,000 majority votes secured in the mandal.

The Minister even went onto charge that the expenditure details submitted by his supporters did not tally. “Despite the challenges in Kollapur, Koderu and Chinnambavi in the constituency, we secured good votes in those places but in Pentlavelly we did not get enough votes,” Jupally is seen saying in the video.

The Minister even asks one Niranjan as to whom he had distributed the money. The authenticity of the video however is not confirmed.