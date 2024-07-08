New coal mining machines inaugurated in Mancherial

Srirampur Area General Manager B Sanjeeva Reddy formally inaugurated two Side Discharge Loaders (SDL) at RK5 and RK6 underground mines in Srirampur on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 July 2024, 09:17 PM

The SCCLs Srirampur Area GM Sanjeeva Reddy inaugurates SDLs at an underground mine in Srirampur on Monday

Mancherial: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Srirampur Area General Manager B Sanjeeva Reddy said that production would go up with the help of modern mining machines.

He formally inaugurated two Side Discharge Loaders (SDL) at RK5 and RK6 underground mines in Srirampur on Monday. Each machine cost Rs 50 lakh.

Also Read Protests against Singareni privatisation in Karimnagar

Expressing happiness over inducting the machines to the area, Reddy told coal miners to extract more coal than the past and help the SCCL in earning profits.

He stated that a few more machines would be brought to the area soon. He predicted that the area would be able to reach annual targets with regard to coal production with the help of the machines.

Earlier, he inaugurated a mineral water plant created in the office of the civil department in Naspur. The plant was established at a cost of Rs 10 lakh.

AITUC assistant branch secretary Komuraiah, Srirampur Area Officers’ Association president K Venkateshwar Reddy, in-charge SO to GM AV Reddy, area engineer Chandrashekhar Reddy, AGM (Finance) Muralidhar, DGM (Personal) Aravind Rao and many others were present.