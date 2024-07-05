Protests against Singareni privatisation in Karimnagar

In Peddapalli, CPI (ML) New Democracy activists were taken into preventive custody by Ramagundam and NTPC police on Friday early morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 04:11 PM

Karimnagar/Peddapalli: Left parties staged protest demonstrations at the district collectorate offices in protest against the auction of Singareni coal blocks. CPI, CPI (M), and CPI (ML) New Democracy activists participated in the protests and raised slogans against the union government’s conspiracy to privatize Singareni coal mines. In Peddapalli, CPI (ML) New Democracy activists were taken into preventive custody by Ramagundam and NTPC police on Friday early morning.

Participating in the protest in Karimnagar, CPI national leader Chada Venkat Reddy found fault with the union government for trying to privatize Singareni through auctioning coal blocks. During his visit to Godavarikhani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made it clear that there was no question of privatization of SCCL. However, he was acting against his promise.

Stating that Singareni was a lifeline of Telangana since about 1.25 lakh workers including regular and contract workers are getting employment in it, CPI leader emphasized the need to protect the company. union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, who claims himself as ‘Telangana Bidda’ (son of Telangana), should take initiative to prevent the privatization of Singareni, he said.