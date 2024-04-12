New courses on BFSI soon

State univs set to launch BCom programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 10:20 PM

Hyderabad: The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector in the country has undergone a major transformation with a majority of transactions going digital in the recent past. As a result, this segment has opened up ample opportunities for students to make a career in it.

In response to the growing demand for professionals to work in the sector, Telangana universities are ushering in a new era of academics by introducing new undergraduate programmes tailored to suit emerging needs.

The universities are set to launch a B.Com BFSI programme to equip students with specialised knowledge and skills, which are required in BFSI sector. The programme curriculum is being designed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and the State universities in collaboration with the BFSI consortium. Students, as part of the three-year programme, will gain a deeper understanding of banking operations, financial markets, insurance principles, risk management and regulatory frameworks among other areas. “This new programme will be introduced in autonomous colleges affiliated to different universities. Later on, it will be expanded to other degree colleges.

Presently, curriculum development is underway. Internships will be incorporated in the curriculum,” TSCHE Secretary Prof Sriram Venkatesh said. The universities will also offer BFSI as an elective for all undergraduate students starting next academic year as part of the skill enhancement course.

This elective will be offered as a onecredit course in the first, second and third semesters irrespective of programme of study. Osmania University College of Engineering, under its former principal Prof Sriram Venkatesh, has already introduced BFSI as a minor course for all engineering students in their third year of undergraduate engineering education.

Upon completing this minor course, students will be awarded a BE major degree in the respective engineering branch and a minor degree in BFSI. Further, two other programmes — BCom (Honours) Finance and BA History, Economics and Political Science — will also be launched for academic year 2024-25. The TSCHE, along with OU and Kakatiya University, collaborated with the British Council, Aberystwyth University and Bangor University (Welsh universities) and developed curricula