IIT-H: 595 seats available in different undergraduate engineering programmes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Hyderabad: A total of 595 seats in different undergraduate engineering programmes are up for grabs in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Hyderabad this year.

A maximum of 65 seats are available in each of the Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering programmes. Similarly, there are 60 seats in the Civil Engineering programme.

This year, 17,385 including 15,932 regular and 1,453 seats are available in 23 IITs. Similarly, there are 23,954 seats in 31 National Institutes of Technology across the country.

Meanwhile, the admission counselling into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other national institutions via Joint Seat Allocation Authority is underway. The last date to register in the first round admissions and exercising web options is June 28. The seats will be allotted on June 30.

Those receiving seats should pay the fee online between June 30 and July 4. The second phase seat allotment is on July 6 and online reporting, fee payment should be done between July 6 and 10. Similarly, four more rounds of allotments will be done.