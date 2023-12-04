Hyderabad: BFSI Conclave on Innovations for Inclusive Growth conducted

Discussing the conclave theme ‘Innovations for Inclusive Growth’, Prof.(Dr.) Sarath Babu, BFSI Conclave Chair, IMT Hyderabad said that digital finance is making it easier to take credits. He highlighted the need for Inclusive Banking.

Published Date - 04:55 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Hyderabad, in collaboration with BFSI consortium, successfully conducted the first edition of the BFSI Conclave on theme “Innovations for Inclusive Growth”.

Distinguished speakers and delegates, including representatives from the Asian Development Bank (Manila), Insurance Regulatory Development Authority, Bandhan Bank, Aix Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and SucSEED Innovation fund gathered to exchange insights and strategies. The event’s agenda included dynamic panel discussions and addresses that explored the diverse dimensions of Inclusive Growth, from Banking, Financial Services and Insurance Sectors.

Arup Chatterjee, Principal Financial Sector Specialist at Asian Development Bank, Manila, who was keynote speaker, spoke on integrating climate action in financial markets and the insurance sector. He mentioned how Large and well-capitalized companies can easily switch to green tech, whereas low-income households face more issues. He talked about Biodiversity loss and sustainable business models. He mentioned that not acting now would cost us all later.

Prof. (Dr.) V.C. Chakrapani, Dean of Academics at IMT Hyderabad, catalysed an engaging fireside chat in the presence of Dr. Subhash Chandra Khuntia, Chairman of Jana Small Finance Bank and former IRDAI Chairman. The conversation provided in-depth insights into the multifaceted dynamics of insurance penetration in Rural versus Urban India.

Santanu Mukherjee, Board Member at Bandhan Bank and IMT Hyderabad initiated a panel on inclusive banking innovations while Ratan Kumar Kesh, ED at Bandhan Bank, shed light on banking’s historical and current role in fostering inclusion.

Apurva Sahijwani, EVP & Head of Private Banking at Axis Bank, discussed the significance of Mutual Funds and Bond markets in financial inclusion.

Dr. Yerram Raju, Founder Director at Telangana Industrial Health Clinic, highlighted trust and loyalty in lending enterprises and the pivotal role of MSMEs in financial inclusion.

Mr.Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SucSEED Innovation Fund emphasized fintech’s transformative role in inclusion while disrupting traditional banking.

Venkat Changavalli, CEO, IIBI, Advisory council, IRDAI, in a special address, discussed innovations for Inclusive Insurance. He emphasized the launch of 108 and his contribution to the country at the age of 70 years.

Dr. Sriharsha Reddy K, Director of IMT Hyderabad, Rajesh Balaraju, London Stock Exchange Group, Core group member BFSI conclave and others were present.