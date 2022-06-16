New entry-level iPad to feature A14 chip, USB-C connectivity

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:00 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is planning to update the entry-level iPad with the A14 Bionic chip, 5G, and for the first time, USB-C connectivity.

The entry-level iPad, which is currently sold with prices starting at $329, is the most affordable iPad available in the lineup, reports 9To5Mac.

For this reason, Apple has chosen to keep this iPad with the same design as older iPad models, but this comes with downsides, such as having a Lightning port instead of the more modern USB-C, the report said.

The new entry-level iPad will also feature a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display. The current 9th-generation iPad has a 10.2-inch LCD screen, so can be expected a slight screen increase to 10.5 inches or even 10.9 inches.

However, more modern display specs such as a wide color gamut with DCI-P3 and higher brightness will remain exclusive to the more expensive iPads, as per the report.

The 10th-generation iPad is expected to be equipped with the A14 Bionic chip, the same as the 4th-generation iPad Air.