New fee norms fixed for private schools in Telangana

School Education department has rolled out new instructions for fixing the fee in the private schools

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

School Education department has rolled out new instructions for fixing the fee in the private schools

Hyderabad: The School Education department has rolled out new instructions for fixing the fee in the private schools, empowering the governing body of the institution to prescribe the fee structure for different classes.

As per a memo issued by the department on Friday, every school affiliated to different boards must constitute a governing body comprising president of the educational agency, secretary/correspondent/manager, principal, teaching staff representative, parent-teachers’ association president and an educated mother among parents to be nominated by the DEO.

While fixing the school fee structure, the governing body has been asked to consider expenditure involving staff salaries, building rent and maintenance, classroom needs, purchase of books, contribution towards educational CESS etc. It is open for the governing body to take a decision to collect the fee from students either monthly, quarterly or half-yearly.

The schools were instructed to earmark 50 per cent of the fee collected towards payment of staff salaries, 15 per cent each for maintenance, developmental activities and staff benefits like gratuity, PF etc. Only five per cent of the fee collected can be earmarked as the personal income of the management.

Fee details should be displayed on the school’s notice board and its website besides uploading them in the prescribed format on the department’s website www.schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Citing Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009, the department instructed schools not to collect any capitation fee while admitting a child. It warned of a penalty, which may extend to 10 times the capitation fee charged, if any school violates the rule.