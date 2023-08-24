Telangana govt to release notification for 6,612 teacher posts soon

The School Education department has already announced TET, which would be conducted on September 15 and results to be declared on September 27.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:23 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: A notification for recruitment of 6,612 teacher posts would be issued in next couple of days, announced Education Minister, P.Sabitha Indra Reddy here on Thursday. The State which is already filling up jobs in different departments, has now some good news for the teacher job aspirants.

“The details and modalities for recruitment of teacher posts will be finalised and notification issued in two days,” she revealed during a press meet.

This time, instead of TSPSC, the teacher posts would be filled through District Selection Committee (DSC) which would comprise the district collector, additional collector, district education officer and others. A total of 5,089 posts in school education and another 1,523 special education teachers for disabled posts would be notified, she said adding that instructions have been given to the officials to finalise the modalities and release district-wise notifications.

The State has 1,22,386 teacher posts while 1,03,343 teachers were working, the Education Minister said. While 1,947 school assistants would be promoted as HMs, 2,162 teachers as PSHMs and another 5,870 secondary grade teachers promoted as school assistants. “After this, the remaining vacancies would be recruited fresh,” she said.

