Teachers promotions, transfers process to begin on September 3

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Fri - 1 September 23

Hyderabad: The long pending demand of teachers for promotions and transfers is finally resolved with process for the same commencing September 3. The School Education department has come out with a 31-day schedule for promotions and transfers of teachers and headmasters via counselling.

Eligible headmasters grade-II (gazetted) and teachers, who have not applied earlier, can submit online application forms between September 3 and 5. Following this, hardcopies of the application along with documentary evidence and entitlement points must be submitted by teachers between September 3 and 5.

In respect of fresh applicants, the hardcopies of the applications submitted to the District Educational Officers (DEOs) will be verified and updated online between September 6 and 7. A provisional seniority list along with entitlement points of all applicants seeking transfers and promotions will be displayed at DEO on September 8 and 9, and objections, if any, can be submitted on both days.

A final seniority list will be displayed at DEO on September 12 and 13. Both headmasters, ZP and government teachers seeking transfers can exercise web options on September 12 and 13, and the same can be edited on September 14.

After transfer of ZP management headmasters on September 15, the School Assistants (SAs) will receive promotion as headmasters of ZP management between September 17 and 19. Following this, SA vacancies will be notified on September 20 and 21, and SAs seeking transfers can exercise web options on both days.

The SAs will be transferred on September 23 and 24, and vacancies, both existing and arising after such transfer, will be displayed on September 25. These vacancies are filled via promotions of Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs) as SAs between September 26 and 28.

Following this SGTs seeking transfers can exercise web options between September 29 and October 1, and transfers will be done on October 3. The department has provided 15 days for appealing against the DEO orders.