New GHMC Act in the offing: KTR

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao made the announcement in the State Legislative Assembly while introducing the GHMC (Amendment) Bill, 2020 here on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The State government will come up with a new Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act to facilitate development of Hyderabad into an international destination for all besides establishing it as an icon of Telangana’s self-respect.

The State Assembly passed the Bill making 50 per cent reservation for women mandatory in GHMC Council. Though the State government had issued orders in this regard earlier and provided 50 per cent reservation for women in the GHMC Council during the previous elections, the new Bill gives it legitimacy. The Bill brings four more amendments to the GHMC Act including allocation of 10 per cent of GHMC budget to Green Budget.

The Bill also provides for provision to fix reservations for two terms in the local body to ensure continuity and responsibility. Similar provision was made in the Panchayat Raj Act and the Municipal Act, he said. In another major amendment, the Bill mandates the State Election Commission to take its decision on conducting GHMC elections only in concurrence with the State government. “Conducting elections in GHMC is a tedious task and the objective behind bringing this amendment is to consider all issues like natural disasters (heavy rains and floods), availability of staff, law and order, and other issues, into consideration before conducting GHMC elections,” the Minister said.

Further amendments have been proposed to promote citizens’ participation in municipal governance in GHMC area through constitution of four citizens committees for each division – youth, senior citizens, women and eminent citizens. “Put together, these committees will form a strong 15,000 citizens’ force that can be involved in increasing green cover, solid waste management, prevention of encroachment of public properties, discourage plastic usage, promote sports and other activities in the respective divisions,” Rama Rao said.