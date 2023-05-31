Govt hospitals in Telangana create history, record highest number of deliveries in a month

In a new record, the government hospitals in April have recorded 69 per cent of deliveries while private hospitals have delivered 31 per cent

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: For the first time since statehood, government hospitals in Telangana have registered the highest number of deliveries in a month. In a new record, the government hospitals in April have recorded 69 per cent of deliveries while private hospitals have delivered 31 per cent.

Of the 33 districts, government hospitals in a few districts recorded more than 80 per cent of deliveries while a majority recorded more than 70 per cent deliveries. Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said, “government hospitals created history in the country with the highest number of deliveries in government hospitals. Four districts in Telangana including Sangareddy, Narayanpet, Medak and Jogulamba Gadwal have registered more than 80 per cent of deliveries in government hospitals while in 16 districts, 70 per cent of deliveries have been registered in government hospitals”.

Traditionally, in urban centres, private hospitals conduct more pregnancies than government hospitals. However, this was not the case, as health department on Wednesday reported that government hospitals in Hyderabad have handled 77 per cent of total deliveries in the month of April. A total of 5644 deliveries were taken-up in government hospitals while 1667 deliveries were done in private hospitals in Hyderabad district.

“In 2014, births in government hospitals were 30 per cent and in 2022-23, it has more than doubled at 69 per cent. This is a testimony to maternal and child care measures implemented as part of Aarogya Telangana under the guidance of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao,” the Minister said.

The rise in deliveries in government hospitals can be attributed to unstinted support by the State government through generous resource allocation towards Mother and Child Health (MCH). As a result in terms of conducting deliveries, the government hospitals have been steadily performing far better than private healthcare facilities that are dedicated to mother and child health.

Also Read Health and Tech: Telangana tops in institutional deliveries