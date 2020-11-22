New Hyderabad beckons

More and more people are drawn to work and settle in the city that is recognised as one of the most livable and dynamic in the world

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s horizon is changing. From the sleepy old world charm that once characterised Hyderabad, an energetic, raring to go spirit pervades the city that is on a surge towards modernity.

There was a time when going beyond Banjara Hills and KBR Park was a day’s trip or picnic for many families from Marredpally. Now, for a large section living in Gachibowli, the growing areas of Manikonda and beyond, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills are just shopping centres, i.e., when they are looking for places other than Forum Mall or IKEA to spend their weekend evenings. KBR Park is where many go for an evening or morning walk, rather than a picnic.

There were days when the tallest building in the city was Babu Khan Estate, a commercial complex in Basheerbagh, with 14 floors. Now, there are residential towers that have 45 floors coming up. Babu Khan Estate does not find a place even in a list of 75 tallest buildings, where 20 floors is the shortest.

There were also days when people used to travel to see the Cyber Towers. Now it is just a solemn reminder of the starting point, and how far Hyderabad has progressed over the last six and a half years, when giants like Amazon and IKEA came and set up shop here, to name just two among more than a dozen international giants who have made Hyderabad their second home.

Homes too are now towering into the skies, as a drive along the ORR beyond Nanakramguda will show you, as the city expands its horizons, with more and more people coming to work in Hyderabad’s flourishing IT industry, and to settle in a city that is repeatedly being featured by leading international agencies as the most livable city in India, among the world’s top five most dynamic cities and one that is already starting to resemble the best in the world.

Engineering marvel is a word that is soon becoming a cliché in Hyderabad, given the number of dazzling architectural creations that are sprouting up, that is, apart from the or the T-Hub buildings, the umpteen star hotels and global MNC office buildings.

