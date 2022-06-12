New initiatives to fight crime in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:30 AM, Sun - 12 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police is gearing up to take its transformation over the last eight years to newer levels. In a statement released to the media here on Saturday, the department said several new initiatives that are proving to be key factors in the prevalence of peace and law & order in the State were initiated. More were on the cards.

The police force, which underwent a massive transformation and won accolades from across the country for its technology-enabled policing initiatives, is taking up more steps to fight crime and ensure law and order.

The statement said the force now had modern vehicles to take up effective patrolling with Innova vehicles provided to police personnel for patrolling main roads while for covering small lanes and by-lanes, the policemen were provided with motorcycles. The beat patrolling was monitored by higher-ups via the Command and Control Centre.

“With the help of tabs and GPS systems, monitoring is done by staff from the Command and Control Centre,” it said, adding that around nine lakh surveillance cameras were installed with government funds and community participation for round the clock monitoring of happenings on the streets. In Hyderabad, the government had installed face recognition cameras at important places like railway stations, bus stations and other important places. Similarly, initiatives of women safety saw police introducing Bharosa Centres and forming She Teams to curb women harassment.

A state-of-the-art Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills was nearing completion and would be a centre for fusion of technologies that would help in further improving policing.