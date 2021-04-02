New library inaugurated at Mahendra Hills DPS

The school being accorded an independent status has started building upon the existing world-class infrastructure to raise it to new heights

Hyderabad: Delhi Public School, Mahendra Hills inaugurated its new library as part of the new beginning for the academic year 2021-2022. The school being accorded an independent status has started building upon the existing world-class infrastructure to raise it to new heights. Principal Sunitha Rao inaugurated the new library. The library has quality material in terms of value education, subject-specific books, storybooks and general encyclopedic works.

It is indeed a pride to be able to access such a library that is a treasure trove of classical works of English. From Shakespeare to Gulliver, immerse yourself into a story and build worlds inside your mind. To stay updated with the current on-goings, there are also subscriptions to newspapers. The library also has subscriptions to many periodicals. It meets the needs of children from classes one to eighth and a new feature “Digital Library” has also been added, the school said.

This innovative feature not only provides an online platform that is readily accessible for the readers but is also very appealing. The interface is user-friendly which allows students to review the books of their choice. With this new feature, Delhi Public School Mahendra Hills looks forward to the journey ahead and all the future reading, learning and places to go, the school said in a statement.

