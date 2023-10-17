New Linde ASU in Hyderabad begins operations, supplies medical Oxygen and more

Praxair India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Linde, has officially commenced commercial production at its air separation unit (ASU) located in Patancheru, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

The newly operational ASU is designed to generate a total of 250 tonnes per day of various gases, which include liquid medical oxygen, nitrogen, and argon. These essential gases will cater to the diverse needs of the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and other industrial sectors in the region.

The construction of this significant ASU project was completed within a swift 18-month timeline, commencing in April 2022, immediately after Linde received official approval from the State government.

RC Kaushik, the Head of Sales for Healthcare & AT at Linde – India, said, “the new Hyderabad ASU provides us with a manufacturing base in the key market of Telangana and will reduce dependency on supply from other states. With the startup of this plant, we will be well placed to match the growth expectations in this region and also cater to our healthcare customers and the expanding pharma sector in the state more effectively and efficiently.”

Despite the challenges faced during the project’s execution, which included difficulties related to the import of critical equipment, Anirudh Gharote, Executive Director of Praxair India Pvt Ltd, expressed pride in completing the construction within the stipulated 18-month timeframe.

