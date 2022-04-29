New Master plan for Hyderabad and 141 urban local bodies

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao said the Telangana Government aims at coming up with a new master plan for Hyderabad in 18 months and master plans for all the 141 municipalities and corporations in the State by March 31, 2023.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also instructed to prepare a new master plan for Hyderabad, especially with GO 111 being lifted. An internationally reputed agency would be roped in for preparing the master plan, the Minister said after inaugurating the 11th edition of CREDAI Hyderabad property show here on Friday.

Hyderabad is likely to set a new record of ensuring 100 per cent treatment of sewage generated in the city by December this year. At present, about 2000 MLD sewage is generated in the city and the State Government is setting up STPs with a cost of Rs.3,666 crore to ensure 100 per cent treatment, he announced.

The Minister wanted CREDAI Hyderabad and allied bodies to partner with State Government in setting up a specialized institute to train skilled workforce in the State. Many workers from other States were working at different construction sites in and around Hyderabad. Unfortunately, Telangana workers were toiling hard in middle east countries and hardly earning decent money, he said.

“This needs to be addressed and I want CREDAI bodies to associate with State Government in setting up a special training institute for the benefit of workers. Apart from training, they will also be assured of employment,” said Rama Rao.

The Minister assured the construction industry that for the next 10 to 15 years, there was plenty of opportunities in Hyderabad as many international companies were setting up their units. Apart from creating employment, these investments will spur more demand for housing, he said.

He wanted the builders and developers to look beyond west zone and explore opportunities in other areas. Amazon and Microsoft were setting up their Data Centers in Chandanvelli and other areas. There is Genome Valley at Shamirpet and the Sultanpur Industrial Park was full and more land was being acquired in the neighbouring areas. Similarly, Pharma City would be launched shortly, he said, adding, “builders and developers should explore new areas and desist from the conventional mode of launching new projects in west zone”.

The Minister specifically wanted the builders and developers to have self regulation and force the Government on imposing restrictions in FSI.

Taking a dig at opposition parties over the State Government’s decision to lift GO 111, the MAUD Minister said even Congress and BJP leaders had promised the residents of 84 villages that they would lift the GO. Former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy wanted to lift the GO way back in 2006-07 and he had even constituted a committee to this effect but things did not go as planned by him, the Minister said.

The Congress and BJP leaders during their public meetings in 2009 and 2014 had also assured to lift the GO 111, he reminded.

Now that GO 111 is lifted, it would open up vast area of 1.32 lakh acres for development. The State Government will take up planned development following all the environmental norms and people need not have any apprehensions in this regard, the Minister assured.

