New paper pattern for TS EdCET

Hyderabad: Candidates wishing to pursue a BEd course in colleges in the state will have a new question paper pattern in the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) 2021. Starting this year, the aspirants will have a common question paper. This meant students will be answering questions from all the subjects in the subject/content section instead of a select subject.

As per the new pattern, aspirants will have questions from Mathematics, Science and Social Studies subjects in the subject section. Earlier, a candidate had an option to choose any one of the subjects-Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Biological Sciences, Social Studies, English, and Oriental Languages to appear in the entrance test.

These changes were made recently during the first test committee meeting of the TS EdCET 2021. While the number of questions, duration of the test and marks have remained the same, the number of questions in each section has been changed.

A total of 60 questions with 20 questions each from Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies will be asked in the subject/content section. Questions that focus on reasoning and problem solving will be drawn from class 1 to 10 of the State syllabus. Likewise, teaching aptitude, and general English sections will each have 20 questions. This time, two new sections namely educational issues and computer awareness have been introduced. There will be 30 questions in the general knowledge and educational issues, and 20 questions in the computer awareness section. Earlier, general English had 25 questions, general knowledge (15), teaching aptitude (10) and methodology (100).

As there will be a common question paper, a common ranking will be given to candidates appearing for the entrance test. At the time of admission counselling, candidates can opt for a BEd course as per the subjects studied in the under graduation.

A notification will be released on March 20 and the entrance test will be conducted in August. Online applications forms will be accepted from March 24 to May 5. The registration fee is Rs.650 (Rs.450 for SC, ST, and PH).

