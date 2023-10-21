Hyderabad: Special passport drive to be held on Oct 28

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: A Special Drive for collection of passport applications would be held on Saturday, October 28 at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (PoPSKs) under Regional Passport Office (RPO), Hyderabad.

The Regional Passport Officer, Hyderabad, Dasari Balaiah said that full number of appointments would be released in the passport seva portal. “Desirous applicants (both newly applying/rescheduling) are advised to take advantage of this Special Drive,” he said.

All PSKs and PoPSKs, Camp mode Counters and Enquiry Counters in RPO, Hyderabad would be functioning on Monday, October 23 as usual and would be closed on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 on account of Dasara festival as originally scheduled and there is no change in holiday, he added.