Suryapet police apprehend two, seize 25 kgs of ganja near NTR park

The arrested were Charakonda Prakash (28) from Vatavarlapally of Nagarkurnool district and Thalla Sumanth (33) from Miryalaguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Suryapet: Suryapet town police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized 25 kgs of ganja near NTR park in the town. Another person, who had links with a ganja smuggling gang, managed to escape from the police. The arrested were Charakonda Prakash (28) from Vatavarlapally of Nagarkurnool district and Thalla Sumanth (33) from Miryalaguda. Another ganja peddler Dasangam Bhargava Rao succeeded in escaping from the police.

Presenting the arrested ganja peddlers at a media conference here, Additional SP M Nageswar Rao said the police checked the two cars, which were parked at NTR park at 10.30 am on Thursday. The police found one kilogram of ganja from one car bearing no TS07FV6789 and twenty four kilograms of ganja in the second card having no TS08EA1233. Prakash and Sumanth Reddy were friends for the last five years and Sumanth has a habit of consuming ganja.

On the suggestion of Sumanth, Prakash took up cultivation of ganja in June in his agricultural fields at Vatavarlapally to make easy money. After cutting the ganja, Prakash and Sumanth brought the ganja to Suryapet in two cars, which was fixed by Bhargava Ram from Hyderabad, to receive it. He said that efforts were going on to arrest Bhargava Ram.