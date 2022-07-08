Special CS Arvind Kumar inspects Formula-E track in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: With the city all set to host the Formula-E on February 11, 2023, Urban Development Special Chief Secretary and Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Friday inspected the Formula-E track along with Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials.

Formula E is the apex motorsport in the Electric Vehicle (EV) arena and Hyderabad is the first Indian city to host it. The site inspection on Friday was conducted to finalise the track for the main event which is planned alongside Hussain Sagar, Lumbini Park and NTR Park.

During the inspection, all the works to be taken up for the race were finalised and the Special Chief Secretary issued instructions to the officials to ensure works are completed within the stipulated time frame. Major works like track alignment, Formula Ecar, pitstops, seating arrangement, etc were also discussed in detail. Along with the HMDA team, the Formula-E team was present during the inspection and in coordination with them, the list of works to be taken up were finalised.

The Hyderabad Formula-E track will be a street race track and is tentatively 2.5 km.