New postings of district collectors and secretaries

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: The State government has transferred several IAS officers and given them new postings. These transfers are pursuant to the transfers ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Here are the new postings.

Sunil Sharma, Special Chief Secretary to Government, Energy Department is transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to Government, Excise, Commercial Taxes & Endowments.

Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), Industries & Commerce Department is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Prohibition & Excise.

Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner, Tribal Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes.

Senior IAS officer A Vani Prasad, currently the DG of EPTRI is transferred and posted as the Prl. Secretary to Government, Transport Department.

Here are the other new postings: Bharati Hollikeri, currently Spl. Secretary & Commissioner, WCD & SC Department is transferred and posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Rangareddy distrsict. Gowtham Potru CEO, Society of Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) is transferred and posted as Collector of Medchal- Malkajgiri.

Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, Spl. Commissioner, Agriculture is transferred and posted as Collector of Yadadri-Bhongiri. Ashish Sangwan, Spl. Officer, CCLA is transferred and posted as Collector of Nirmal.