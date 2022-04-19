| New Timings For Banks Forex Trade Check Here

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:19 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored the pre-pandemic trading timings in RBI-regulated markets, which includes the money market. With this, banks will now open at 9:00 am. Even financial markets regulated by RBI such as the forex market have a new set of timings to abide by.

The RBI notification said, “With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am.”

It has also issued a chart that tells the exact timing of the start of the market and the ending of the same.

Check below the revised timing:

• Call/notice/term money – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

• Market repo in Government Securities – 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

• Tri-party repo in Government Securities – 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

• Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit –9:00 am to 3:30 pm

• Repo in Corporate Bonds- 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

• Government Securities (Central Government Securities, State Development Loans, and Treasury Bills) 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

• Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

• Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives – 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

