New Vande Bharat train to shorten Hyderabad-Bengaluru travel time by nearly 3 hrs

The third Vande Bharat Express originating from Telangana is set to be flagged off on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: The regular Vande Bharat train services of Hyderabad (Kacheguda)– Bengaluru (Yesvantpur) will commence from September 25. The third Vande Bharat Express originating from Telangana is set to be flagged off on Sunday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conference.

This train marks the first Vande Bharat Express linking Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. It will commence its journey from Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad, terminating at Yesvantpur Railway Station in Bengaluru with stops at Mahabubnagar, Kurnool Town, Anantapur, and Dharmavaram.

Covering a distance of 610 kilometers, the journey is expected to take 8.30 hours, nearly 2.50 hours faster than the current fastest train on this route, the South Central Rail (SCR) said in a press release.

Regular service will commence on September 25 from Yesvantpur and on September 26 from Kacheguda. The train has eight coaches (seven air-conditioned chair car and an executive chair car coach), accommodating up to 530 passengers and operating six days a week, with no service on Wednesdays.

For detailed fare information, passengers can visit the IRCTC website or inquire at reservation counters.

Vande Bharat Fares –

From Kacheguda to Yesvantpur:

* AC Chair Car including catering: Rs 1,600

* Executive Class including catering: 2,915

* AC Chair Car without catering: Rs 1,255

* Executive Class without catering: Rs 2,515.

From Yesvantpur to Kachehuda:

* AC chair car fare including catering charge: Rs 1,540

* Executive class fare: Rs 2,865

* AC Chair Car fare without catering: Rs 1,255

* Executive Class without catering: Rs 2,515.

Regular train timings in both directions:

– Train No.20703 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur VB Express:

* Kacheguda: 5.30 am

* Mahbubnagar: 6.49am/6.50 am

* Kurnool City: 8.24 am/8.25 am

* Anantapur: 10.44 am/10.45 am

* Dharmavaram: 11.14 am/11.15 am

* Yesvantpur: 2 pm

– Train No.20704 Yesvantpur- Kacheguda VB Express:

* Yesvantpur: 2.45 pm

* Dharmavaram: 4.59 pm/5 pm

* Anantapur: 5.29 pm/5.30 pm

* Kurnool City: 7.50 pm/7.51 pm

* Mahbubnagar: 9.34 pm/9.35 pm

* Kacheguda: 11.15 pm

