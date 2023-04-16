Hyderabad likely to get two more Vande Bharat express trains

Indian Railway is planning to introduce two more Vande Bharat trains between Hyderabad and Benguluru and Pune in the next three to four months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Two more Vande Bharat express trains are reportedly being planned for Hyderabad by the Indian Railway.

Presently, two Vande Bharat Express trains, one between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam and the other between Secunderabad-Tirupati, are operational. These two trains have become popular with the rail users from the city running with an occupancy rate of not less than 99 per cent throughout the week.

South Central Railway (SCR) sources said the reservations in these trains are also getting full thanks to the demand. With the success of these two services, it is learnt that the Indian Railway is planning to introduce two more Vande Bharat trains between Hyderabad and Benguluru and Pune in the next three to four months.

While one train will be running on the Kacheguda – Bengaluru route, the other will run between Secunderabad – Pune. The Indian Railway is learnt to be planning these services in tandem with the SCR authorities.

There are several trains already running between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, both cities being Information Technology hubs of the country. The travel time of normal passenger trains takes about 12 hours and the Vande Bharat train is expected to cut that travel time to around 8 hours.

The sources suggested the possibilities of a Vande Bharat between Secunderabad to Pune being put in place soon after the introduction of Kacheguda-Bengaluru route. If these schedules work out, Hyderabad could be the first to get four Vande Bharat express trains among other cities in the country.