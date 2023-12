| New Virus In Kerala Jn 1 Covid 19 Sub Strain Kerala Virus Kerala News

New Virus In Kerala: JN.1 (COVID-19 Sub-Strain) | Kerala Virus | Kerala News

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

In a recent development, a new COVID-19 sub-strain called JN.1 has been detected in a 79-year-old woman from Kerala, India. The woman experienced mild symptoms and has since recovered from the virus.

