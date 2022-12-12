‘New Year events should conclude by 1 am’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police in a meeting with event organisers, managements of hotels, pubs, restaurants and gated communities that organise New Year’s eve celebrations on December 31, has said that the events should not be conducted beyond 1 am.

No minors should be permitted in programs that are organized for exclusively for couples and age of the attendees should be checked for entry and it is mandatory to collect a copy of valid identity cards of the visitors, police officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli has directed the organizers to install surveillance cameras at the venue, have separate enclosures for couples and stags, singers and performers should not be allowed to mingle or venture into the crowd and no vulgarity or obscene dressing or obscene dances should be allowed. The DJs will not be allowed in outdoor events, the sound of the musical events shall not be heard beyond the premises.

“Any act which is likely to cause disturbance or adversely affect public safety or create hatred between different classes of people or hurt religious feelings of any person is prohibited. Strict action will be taken against such people and that any establishment violating any of the conditions laid down in the permission will be prosecuted. The punishment could entail closing and sealing of the premises,” she said adding that the conditions apply to all gated communities as well.

Complaints from neighbours of establishments that are hosting New Year’s eve celebrations will be treated seriously. The organizers have been asked to use only box type speakers and the noise levels laid under Central Pollution Control Board which is 45 decibels shall be strictly followed,” the official said.