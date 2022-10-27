Cyberabad police book case against BJP men

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police booked a case against three persons who were caught at a farmhouse in Aziznagar with huge amount of unaccounted money and attempting to lure Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samithi) MLAs with cash, posts and contracts for switching over to BJP.

The three persons Satish Sharma V K (33), a priest at Fareedabad, D. Simhayaji (45), Peethadipathi of Srimanatha Raja peetham, Tirupathi, and Nandakumar (48) the owner of Deccan Pride Hotel in the city and said to be close to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, were arrested.

All of them are being produced before the court by the police. The police are still camping at the farm house reportedly belonging to a leader.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra, the four MLAs, Rega Kantha Rao, Guvvala Balaraju, Beeram Harshvardhan Reddy and Pilot Rohit Reddy, alerted the police, following which a raid was conducted on the farmhouse on Wednesday night.

Though the police were yet to reveal the amount seized from the trio, initial reports suggested Rs.15 crore, with the final deal allegedly being Rs.100 crore for the four legislators. Nanda Kumar is said to have coordinated the entire operation and brought the other two to Hyderabad. A car and several bags of cash have been seized by the police.