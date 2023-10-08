Newborn baby found abandoned in garbage bin!

The infant was rushed to a hospital where it is under the care of the lady police constables, he said.

By PTI Published Date - 05:24 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Palghar: A newborn baby was abandoned in a garbage bin by an unidentified person in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

A passerby found the baby in the garbage bin in the Lonipada area of Dahanu town on Friday and alerted the police, an official said.

The police have registered an offence under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code and a probe is underway, the official said.