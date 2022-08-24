| Hyderabad Body Of New Born Found On Roadside At Chintal

Hyderabad: Body of new born found on roadside at Chintal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:16 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Hyderabad: The body of a newborn baby boy was found on the roadside at Chintal in Balanagar here on Wednesday.

On noticing the who noticed the body amidst bushes on the road between Narsapur crossroads and Chintal, locals informed the Balanagar police, who reached the spot. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and a case was booked.

Police suspect the newborn was dumped after death and are verifying the record of recent deliveries registered at nearby hospitals and nursing homes to trace the parents.